Pathologists are seen at Hoërskool Driehoek where a walkway fell, killing four pupils and injuring many others. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

The re-opening of Hoërskool Driehoek has been pushed back while the Gauteng Department of Education studies the second report compiled by their own engineers on the safety of the school. Only after the Head of Department (HOD) has gone through the report will he be the one saying when schooling should resume as he was the one who shut it down, said departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona.

A walkway at the school collapsed last week Friday killing four pupils and injuring many others.

The school was shut down as investigations into the collapse got underway.

Speaking to The Star on Monday, Mabona said schooling at was expected to resume on Wednesday because the Department of Labour had declared some sections of the building safe to use.

He said the department had released a structural assessment report on the building, giving the school approval to use the administration block, the hall, gymnasium and a block of classes.

However, Mabona confirmed to The Star on Wednesday that they had to put that on hold.

Mabona explained that after the collapse, the school had employed its own engineers to do structural assessment of the building.

The Department of Labour also went to the school and took over the site to perform occupational health and safety inspections.

On Monday, Labour presented a report to the department which included findings of the school's engineers, declaring some aspects of the school safe.

However, Labour also recommend that the department appoint it's own engineers to do structural assessment of the school.

"We got our team of engineers and they started working on Tuesday.

"We then felt that we could not allow the school to re-open and that we should let our engineers be on site and see what they come with."

Mabona said the engineers informed them that their finding report would be released on Wednesday so they had to push the re-opening of the school to Monday. He also said their findings concurred those of the school engineers.

"The report has to go to the HOD who has to sign it off as he is the one who closed down the school. We anticipate that learners will be back on Monday.

Mabona was also quick to point out that while the school engineers were focusing on the structural integrity of the building, their engineers had a wider scope of investigation.

"They had to check the safety of the structure which they did. Now they have to do as assessment of the building and what must be done in terms on refurbishing it.

"They also need to investigate why walkway fell and what material was used. So, their work is not done," he said.



