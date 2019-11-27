Hollard makes U-turn on Madosini, says it will repatriate her to SA for medical treatment









Madosini Latozi Mpahleni. Picture: Supplied Traditional Xhosa music queen Madosini Latozi Mpahleni's insurance company has confirmed that it will repatriate her to South Africa from France so she could get medical treatment at home. Hollard announced this on Tuesday after getting severe criticism on social media for allegedly refusing to bring the 76-year-old home after collapsing on stage while on tour and admitted to hospital there. Many people took to social media blasting the company and saying they would be cancelling their policies. However, late on Tuesday the company made a U-tun and said: Thanks everyone for your concern for Mama Madosini. We’re bringing her back to Mzansi so she can get treatment and be with her loved ones." Fellow musician and friend Pedro Espi-Sanchis, also known as the Music Man, who has been travelling with her, said: “We were supposed to attend three festivals in France and Switzerland. After a performance in Grimaud, the morning after on the way to the station to take a train to Geneva she collapsed.”

Espi-Sanchis said that after tests, it was discovered that Latozi Mpahleni had a faulty valve in her heart.

“This was something that was never diagnosed before. Her GP of 10 years had only treated her for high blood pressure and asthma. We postponed our departure, which was supposed to be last Sunday on November 17. The doctors have cleared her, she is stabilised and is ready for a medical repatriation.”

He added that the repatriation had to be a medical one because Latozi Mpahleni could not travel alone and needed supervision.

Espi-Sanchis said he had tried to get Latozi Mpahleni’s medical insurance to bring her home, but it had declined.

In an email correspondence with Hollard Insurance Company Limited for an insurance claim, the group said it was unable to process the claim due to pre-existing medical conditions.

“The medical report received from the hospital indicates that you have cardiac decompensation as a result of “old” (pre-existing) aortic insufficiency. You have confirmed that you are on cardio-vascular treatment. You are unable to provide a detailed medical history. Accordingly, we relied on the medical report. From the information received, your treatment can be directly related to a pre-existing medical condition.”

Espi-Sanchis said he just wanted to get Latozi Mpahleni back home, and had been in contact with the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation and the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco).

“I have been in contact with everyone. I sent messages and emails to the departments, but I haven’t heard anything from them yet.”

Espi-Sanchis said he hoped those who could help would consider the state of the elderly icon and assume responsibility for her.

Latozi Mpahleni has been in a hospital in Annecy, France, since November 15.

Dirco spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele said the SA embassy in Paris was in contact with Latozi Mpahleni and with the Department of Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation. “As Dirco, we advise South Africans travelling abroad to always make sure they have travel insurance.”

The Star