Holly Rey was in her feels when she made recent work

Johannesburg - Fresh off winning the Basadi in Music Pop Artist of the Year for the second year in a row and winning The Masked Singer SA, Holly Rey has announced the release of her 3rd EP – 3 AM Part 1. This new body of work delves deep into the world of Afrohouse to create a project for both party starters and house music lovers.

The Deeper hitmaker said she was in her feelings when she made the EP. “This EP was made for my 3 AM people, the true vibers, the ones that are there for the music and can’t tear themselves away from the dance floor. I also did most of the creative work for this project at 3am when I was deep in my feelings,” said Holly Rey. Holly Wasserfall, professionally known as Holly Rey, has sampled Ngiyazifela, the first single off of her EP 3AM.

Ngiyazifela, which simply means I am dying for your love, was the first track created on the project camp and inspired the sound for Part One. This project taps into afro-tech and incorporates elements of amapiano, but carries a predominantly afro-house sound. She explores new sounds on this project while still maintaining the soulful vocals that people have come to identify with and love her for.

The Yes You Do music hitmaker recently celebrated bagging the coveted title of Masked Singer South Africa after being unmasked as Lollipop. The music sensation thanked Anele Mdoda for the opportunity, revealing she had the time of her life. “Your Lollipop © #maskedsingerSA season 1 winner. Thank you so much to @zintathu and the amazing team at @roseandoaksmedia and @maskedsingerza. I had the time of my life doing this; it was like being a kid the whole time,” said Wasserfall on social media.

The show came to SA screens a few months ago and grew to become one of the much-loved shows with impressive engagements across social media platforms. Hosted by the ever-vibrant and vivacious comedian, Mpho Popps, the show featured prominent personalities and entertainment superstars who performed well-known songs while bejewelled in full-body costumes and masks to hide their identities. J’Something of MiCasa, renowned DJ Sithelo Shozi, funny man Skhumba, media personalities and Somizi Mhlongo formed the panel of detectives on the show.