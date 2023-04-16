. The UDM has rejected the DA’s moonshot pact, saying it would not be dictated to by the DA.

This past week, parties such as the IFP, ActionSA, NFP and Freedom Front Plus indicated that they would be joining the DA in its bid to ensure that the ANC and the EFF do not garner 51% of the vote at the upcoming general elections in 2024. DA urged political donors to persuade some of the parties to join the pact in order to prevent both the ANC and EFF from ascending to power after the 2024 elections. However, the UDM leader said the UDM was an independent political party that did not depend on donors and thus would not be dictated to by the DA. Holomisa described DA leader John Steenhuisen as desperate. “John is so desperate. I wish he can recommend me to any financial donor which he knows that can help the UDM. I am not in the pockets of any donor. That is why you never see us as UDM declaring money. We are not going around asking for money. We are an independent political party. If that is his attitude, then he must forget about working with the UDM. I do not know what kind of politics is he trying to convey to the citizens of this country.”.

Holomisa said the party would be meeting later this month during its national general council where it would formulate its own plans ahead of the elections next year. He added that it was disingenuous of Steenhuisen to dictate to other parties as to how to deal with the EFF. “We will be meeting at Gallagher Estates where, among other issues, we will be discussing the 2024 elections and also talk about coalitions. Then we will ventilate this desperation by the DA. But one thing must be clear, we are not the branch of the DA. We are not going to be controlled by the DA. In the meantime, I would advise them that they must explain to the country as to what were the circumstances which led to them declaring other political parties like the ANC and EFF as enemies,” he said.