File picture: Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

Johannesburg - A man from Thabong, Free State, who arrived home to find a robbery in progress hacked the alleged robber to death with an axe.



The alleged robber, who is believed to have stolen meat from the kitchen, died of his injuries at the house.





The 29-year-old owner and his 25-year-old partner arrived at their home around 2.30 on Sunday morning and were surprised to see their door wide open and the lights in the house on.





At the door were items from their house including a 5 kg pack of frozen chicken pieces and ground meat.





A 31-year-old suspect carrying a panga emerged from the house. Police believe he had gone back into the house to take more items when the couple arrived. Both parties were startled and a fight ensued.





Police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana said the suspect attacked the couple with the panga he was carrying.





"However, the man managed to get hold of an axe during the fight to defend himself. He attacked the alleged robber and killed him.





"Unfortunately the suspect was already dead on arrival of the police and emergency personnel. The items that are suspected to have been stolen and found on the scene are five kg frozen chicken pieces and mincemeat. Weapons used, the panga and an axe, were also recovered on the scene during preliminary investigation," Khosana said.





Khosana said the homeowner sustained injuries on his hands while his partner had injuries to the head and an ear. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.





According to Khosana, people in the neighbourhood told police that the man was a well-known criminal in the area.





Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder, housebreaking and theft.





