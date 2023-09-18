Honor Cognac VS wins big at the Spirits Challenge in London

Johannesburg - Well-known spirit brand Honor Cognac VS has once again won big after going head-to-head with other luxury brands in a prestigious challenge of the best cognacs in the world. The International Spirits Challenge 2023, held in London, saw the brand bag a double gold medal, adding to the plethora of other accolades it has.

The event marks 28 years this year, boasting thousands of entries from over 70 countries worldwide and promoting outstanding quality spirits from across the globe. The International Spirits Challenge is supported by many of the world's leading spirits producers as the international standard for quality and excellence. The brand has been awarded three prestigious medals in 2023:

1. International Spirits Awards, London 2023: Double Gold 2. SIP Awards New York 2023: Platinum (Highest Award Given) 3. World Cognac Awards, London 2023: Gold

Speaking about the win, global marketing manager Rachel de Mardt Honor said: "We are honoured to be recognised by the international industry for our commitment to quality and craftsmanship. These awards are a testament to the quality of our products and the dedication of our team. We are confident that Honor Cognac will continue to be a leader in the cognac industry.“ "Honor is continually recognised by prestigious competitions every year, giving testament to our commitment to producing only the highest quality cognac," said De Mardt. The World Drinks Awards are global accolades that select the very best in all internationally recognised styles of drinks. Presented by TheDrinksReport.com, the world’s No 1 online resource for drinks professionals, the World Drinks Awards select, reward, and promote the world’s best drinks to consumers and trade across the globe.

The competition is founded on a rigorous and independent judging process, which serves to encourage the high calibre of spirits, designs, and campaigns entered into the competition each year. The SIP Awards stand apart as the only internationally recognised consumer spirit competition. Catering to the opinions and palates of the discerning public, the SIP Awards present a unique spirit-judging competition unaffected by industry bias. It explained that a pragmatic and refreshing model of evaluation provides an honest stage for feedback and recognition where top brands showcase their achievements.