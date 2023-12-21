HONOR Technologies gives back to the Katlehong community

The consignment included units of HONOR’s latest offering, the Pad X9 which boasts an 11.5-inch, 5:3, 1200 x 2000-pixel display, a 120Hz refresh rate as well as a six-speaker system.

HONOR Technologies Africa gifted R245 000’s worth of devices to the Siyafunda Community Technology Centre in a handover ceremony on Tuesday.

HONOR’s Zhou Lefeng said: “We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socio-economic status.”

He expressed confidence that this will empower Siyafunda’s students as they “access online education, seek job opportunities, and improve their lives”.

Siyafunda CTC uses such contributions to “remove the large cost factor” associated with technology adoption, particularly in educational settings. Similar logic was shared by the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies when it invited HONOR, among other tech companies, to participate in its Back To School 2024 programme by contributing resources into a resource pool.