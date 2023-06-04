Horse sickness vaccines now available, allowing owners to keep animals protected, safe

Johannesburg – After years of scarcity, vaccines are once again available, allowing horse owners to protect their animals against African horse sickness (AHS). Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP), according to Gideon Joubert, CEO of DearSA, stated in May 2023 that AHS vaccine doses are in store, prepared for packing and distribution, and that vaccine manufacture is ongoing.

"Dear South Africa, we have long been working to find solutions to the vaccine crisis, and this significant step has been made possible in part by the involvement and pressure of regular South Africans who take an active interest in important matters. "While we are grateful that horse owners no longer need to worry about the scarcity of AHS vaccines, South Africa still faces a significant shortage of other animal vaccines for diseases like Rift Valley fever and bluetongue. "This scarcity has an extremely negative effect not just on the well-being of animals and the spread of disease, but disturbingly also on our food chain and food security," he said.

According to the Democratic Alliance (DA), red meat farmers have registered a 50% mortality rate among their herds because of the unavailability of the bluetongue vaccine. In addition, snake experts are alarmed over a shortage of polyvalent snake anti-venom, causing delays of at least six months in delivering life-saving treatment for snakebites. The polyvalent anti-venom is produced by South African Vaccine Producers (SAVP) and is the gold standard for treating venomous snake bites. The ongoing production backlog at SAVP has led to shortages at health facilities as well as at veterinarians and has been worsened by load shedding.

"The development of all these vaccines and strains was paid for by the South African taxpayer, so they should be public property," says Joubert. "Capable and willing private manufacturers can resolve the disaster facing our country, and they should be granted licences and permits to import or manufacture crucial vaccines. "The national government must remove the stumbling blocks. Not doing so impacts directly on our agricultural economy and the country’s food security."