It was a night of exclusivity at the launch of the limited edition Hoshigaki Gold Liqueur at Montecasino. Photo: IOL.

It was a night of exclusivity and opulence at the launch of the limited edition Hoshigaki Dried Persimmons Gold Liqueur at Montecasino's 3SIXTY° lounge recently. Hoshigaki, also known as dried persimmons, is one of the most highly priced dessert fruits in Japan, and has -in a world first- been crafted into an exotic locally-produced liqueur, fusing the proud Japanese and South African traditions.

The drink pairs well as a mixer with gin, whiskey, bubbly, or simply on a bed of crushed ice to be sipped for maximum flavour.

Present at the exclusive launch was Hanns Zimelka, technical manager and owner of Foodtech International (known in the market as FTI), who welcomed the media and expressed pride in the fact that his company only uses specially prepared and selected dried persimmons fruit grown in South Africa, making Hoshigaki Gold Liqueur a 100% South African product.

Zimelka, a German-born food scientist, has skillfully mastered the methodology of transferring the ﬂavour proﬁle of the dried persimmon fruit, as closely as possible, into this sensational gold liqueur.