HOT 102.7 FM pays tribute to Mark Pilgrim

The station said Pilgrim enjoyed a long and distinguished radio and television career, which culminated in him finding his “spiritual home” at HOT 102.7FM, where he produced and anchored the award-winning Mark Pilgrim Show from Monday to Saturday between 9am and 12pm.

Managing director of HOT 102.7FM Lloyd Madurai said they were devastated by Mark’s death, and that he had left an enormous hole in the HOT family, as well as the broader radio industry.

“Old-school radio pros like Mark don’t come around very often, and the only comfort we can draw is the fact that Mark had an incredible impact on, not just South African radio, but the broader community, bravely fighting this awful disease in the public eye and inspiring and giving hope to people in a similar position,” said Madurai.

He said Pilgrim’s sense of humour, easygoing nature, and love for all things “Old Skool” mixed seamlessly with the music, and there was an originality to the content and presentation.