Houghton Hotel abuzz with activity for BRICS Media Forum

Johannesburg - The Houghton Hotel was abuzz with activity earlier today as leading media outlets converged for the 6th BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Media Forum. The forum, which serves as the run-up to the organisation's summit taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24, saw scores of leading media outlets uniting to discuss the role media outlets play in fostering understanding and facilitating dialogue between the member states.

The forum was established in 2015 by media organisations from five countries to establish efficient co-ordination mechanisms among the member states. Under the theme: "BRICS and Africa: Strengthening Media Dialogue for a Shared and Unbiased Future," members are to discuss key topics, namely, how to create a way forward for BRICS media as a co-operative and serve as a roadmap for global media. The South African chairman of the Brics Media Forum, Dr Iqbal Survé, stressed to delegates that it was crucial for media outlets to leverage their platforms to shape the new world order.

With the world facing a myriad complex challenges, Survé said unity among media organisations was crucial now more than ever to find lasting solutions and shape a new world order. Priority should be given to championing truthful and ethical journalism, sharing best practises, and strengthening media literacy, he said Survé said it was equally important for organisations to work to amplify the voices of the marginalised and underrepresented.