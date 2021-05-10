How 5G, Cloud and AI are South Africa’s digital future

The side effects of technological change are being felt constantly.

This was the sentiment shared by Arthur Goldstuck, managing director of World Wide Worx, at the Huawei virtual event on 5G, Cloud and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

These three technologies hold the key to South Africa’s digital future.

Goldstuck said media was one of the many industries that was ever changing in the digital world.

“Much like the iconic Drum magazine going online, Musica closing down also spells the end of physical music distribution. It has been a long time coming,” said Goldstuck.

Goldstuck added that the technologies that would completely transform industries would be those that can replace the physical with the digital and also have the ability to be automated to AI.

“The bookkeeper we see today is not just a dying breed but a dead breed thanks to the advent of things like Xero accounting. Access to AI driven applications is key.”

Goldstuck also spoke on numerous industries that will vanish in the next two decades because of AI, and said many others will arise not only to replace them, but to open new worlds of experience, expertise and opportunity.

“By 2030 the petrol station will start disappearing. The writing is already on the wall. 50% of new vehicles are expected to be electric vehicles by the end of this decade. We will still have petrol stations but they will be fewer and further between, much like the bank branch. It will start to become more and more difficult to find one in the next five to 10 years. By 2040 we can expect to see looking for parking in a large parking lot becoming history. Parking lots will be used as a staging area for vehicles from which you order your car to come and fetch you automatically.”

The big five industries that are set to have the biggest decline in new jobs expected in the US over the next 10 years include wired telecommunications carriers; newspapers, periodical, book and directory publishers; printing and related support activities; travel arrangements and reservation services; and cement and concrete product manufacturing.

Goldstuck said when it came to jobs of the future, individual and family services will grow massively – by 1052% – because about 3.6 million people will be needed to provide those services.

“There will be 574% growth in computer systems, design and related services. AI will eventually be able to write itself but at this stage it still needs developers to develop it. Home and healthcare services and outpatient care centres. Three of the top five jobs of the future are all about care. That is going to be symbolised as one of the great needs of this decade.”

He said the need for human care and interaction will be greater than ever before.

“Management, scientific and technical consulting services services is a big one. Advisers and people who understand how it all works are going to be critical to this decade. The question that emerges always is what skills will be needed. It is about care and therapy. Being human is the most important skill of the 2020s. Right behind it comes programming as well as problem solving, pattern recognition and creativity. Analytical skills will be a massive advantage. Solving problems – having an entrepreneurial mindset – will be the key to AI future,” said Goldstuck.