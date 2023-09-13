How Autumn Equinox will affect your star sign

Johannesburg - The surge in searches about the impact of the upcoming Autumn Equinox tells a tale of how people are eager to know how it will affect them. The Autumn Equinox is known to occur around September 22 or 23, when the sun moves south across the celestial equator.

This time of year holds different meanings for many people and their star signs. Psychic Chat Provider Psychic World worked with celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman to uncover what the major shifts in the seasons and stars mean for each star sign. Honigman said, "As you get ready for the equinox, take a few moments to jot down the best and worst of your summer and your biggest hopes and fears for winter. Light a candle to banish the worries and invite positivity."

So this is what you can expect: Aries (March 21–April 19) For Aries, the equilibrium of the equinox may not hold great allure, as they lean towards extremes rather than stability.

Taurus (April 20–May 20) The Spring Equinox is a balanced and elegant time of year, and this speaks right to the Taureans’ souls, as they appreciate peace and equilibrium. Gemini (May 21–June 20)

Summer is their season, as Geminis relish a party or two and the company of others. The approaching autumn may bring a sense of solitude, which Geminis hate. Cancer (June 21–July 22) The equinox is a solar phenomenon that marks the perfect balance between daylight and darkness. This might not resonate as strongly with Cancers, who are lunar creatures ruled by the moon.

Leo (July 23–August 22) Leo’s planetary ruler is the Sun, so celestial shifts such as solstices and equinoxes will feel very impactful. The call to bid farewell to the joys of summer and embrace the muted tones of autumn is strong, though they can't help but miss the sunny days. Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22)

The very end of Virgo season is when the fall equinox hits, and isn't it ironic? Under the influence of Virgo, society as a whole has been organised and neat, shedding unnecessary baggage and investing in self-improvement, much like the sign itself. Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22) As Libra season approaches, get ready to feel right at home! No one will enjoy this cosy season more than Libra, with everything pumpkin spice upon us, and the fall equinox signals this shift.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21) Secrets are a Scorpio's safety net. Not big secrets like having two wives, but little secrets like 'yeah, I loved Dangerous Liaisons' or 'I don't know my way around Birmingham'. Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21)

The end of summer hits Sagittarius hard because they love travelling so much. The equinox calls for a moment of calm and balance, although that is not their vibe as they seek winter sun destinations. Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19) Capricorn is a business-minded sign that understands that change is a constant, cyclical aspect of life. And so when the time comes to enact change, they seize the opportunity.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18) With their humanitarian nature, Aquarians are always introspective. This equinox will encourage this idealistic sign to visit new places and learn new things. Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20)