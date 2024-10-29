How Donovan Goliath is empowering South Africans to achieve their dreams

Renowned comedian Donovan Goliath is leading the charge in a new campaign aimed at unlocking dreams and fostering personal growth among South Africans. As part of the Nestlé BarOne initiative, Goliath’s project is poised to inspire individuals from all walks of life, helping them transform their aspirations into tangible realities with the guidance of a star-studded line-up of accomplished mentors.

The campaign also features local prominent entrepreneurs such as Sheldon Tatchel, the founder of Legends Barber; Mathebe Molise, CEO of Beauty on TApp; and Tshepo, the visionary behind Tshepo Jeans. Under the mentorship of these industry leaders, selected participants will receive not only financial backing of R25 000 but also invaluable guidance to navigate their paths toward achieving their dreams. Goliath, who has long been celebrated for comedic talents and his ability to connect with people through laughter, reflects on his journey from making his family laugh to driving projects that aim to inspire.

“Comedy has always been a big part of my life, even before I realised it could be a career. Growing up, I loved making people laugh and found myself constantly trying to find the humour in everyday situations. “I studied graphic design and worked in the advertising industry initially, but I found myself drawn to comedy more and more. It wasn’t an easy decision to take the leap, but I decided to try it out on stage. The energy, the connection with the audience, and the feeling of making people laugh were all so exhilarating that I knew I had found my true passion. “There were challenges along the way, but I think that’s what makes comedy so fulfilling. It’s not just about telling jokes; it’s about connecting with people and finding the funny in everything.”