How influencer dads are changing parenting in South Africa

While South Africa faces an alarming 60% of absent fathers, Takalani Sesame partnered with influencer dads to encourage father figures to play with their children. This partnership entered the second phase of Takalani Sesame’s Bond Through Play campaign, which was launched in August.

Takalani Sesame collaborated with dads Darren August, who is a trainer, author, and life coach, and parenting influencer and podcaster, Terence “AfroDaddy” Mentor. Mom and radio personality, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp, also teamed up with the renowned children’s brand. The group produced a series of reflective pieces of content, which touches on each of their parenting journeys, and highlights the importance of bonding through play with their children.

The campaign aims to educate on the benefits of fathers connecting with their children, while encouraging them to embrace play, challenge gender stereotypes and adopt positive parenting skills. The deputy managing director and senior director for Education and Outreach at Sesame Workshop South Africa, Mari Payne, said a child develops their cognitive skills, physical, social and emotional growth through playing. “Fathers can leverage their unique perspectives and strengths to create meaningful play experiences that complement the care provided by mothers. We wanted to partner with relatable South African dads, who enjoy connecting with their children, in doing so we hope to encourage father figures in our country to realise the benefits of playing with their children and equip them with some tools in order to do so,” said Payne.

August explained that the campaign has enabled him to be a more present father, noting that fathers are capable of being nurturers despite gender stereotypes. “It’s about the little moments, you don’t need to be perfect; you just need to be present. Dads aren’t ‘helping’ when they are with the kids, they are parenting,” he said. Mentor echoed August’s words, stating that he tries to instil the value of kindness in his children.

“Being a father is the one thing that I actually feel I am great at, so being a part of a campaign that encourages fathers to connect with their children is special,” said Mentor. Afrika-Bredenkamp added that the campaign will nudge fathers to be more involved with their children, where strong bonds will be created through playing. “Fathers and father-figures want to play with their children, sometimes they just need a little encouragement. Showing how we value this provision of playtime validates dads and those in supportive parenting roles, encouraging bonding through play. The whole family benefits from gender equitable play, resulting in joyful moments for everyone in the family,” she said.

Payne explained that the play needs and preferences of children change as they grow up. She, therefore, encouraged fathers to adapt to these changes. “For example, with infants, fathers can engage in soothing physical touch, such as gentle rocking or massaging. As children become toddlers, fathers can introduce more active play, such as chasing games or throwing a ball. During the preschool years, fathers can encourage imaginative play through storytelling or dress-up activities,” said Payne.