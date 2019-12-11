Johannesburg - Paramedics trying to get to a burning bus the N1 on Wednesday morning were stuck in traffic and unable to get to the distressed passengers on time due to motorists using the emergency lane.
The long distance bus en route to Zimbabwe from Cape Town went up in flames during peak hour traffic near the William Nicol offramp but different emergency services companies encountered difficulties getting to the scene on time.
According to Emer-G-Med said, the bus caught fire after a front tyre burst. The driver then stopped the bus and as he alighted, the smoke spread to the rest of the vehicle.
This resulted in passengers rushing to get off and 17 were injured in the process.
Johannesburg Emergency Services' Nana Radebe said they took longer to get to scene because not only were there cars in the emergency lane but others motorists were watching the fire and therefore slowing traffic.