How to make lessons better understandable while teaching remotely

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Schools and EdTech companies are encouraging remote learning to keep Covid-19-hit pupils up-to-date with their classwork. Many schools and teachers have looked into different ways of learning and teaching, with some resorting to online methods. A teacher at Africa House College, Innocent Mhlanga, gave a breakdown on a strategy that could be adopted for matriculants. “First, create a WhatsApp group for the subject, followed by informing the learners on the time the lesson will commence and what you will teach them in advance. Send both the word document and the PDF documents to learners so they can read in advance. It is important to tell all learners to participate so you will be able to see if they are all online during the lesson." Mhlanga said on the day of live classes, teachers must integrate videos, screenshots and audios so pupils will better understand what they are being taught.

“Use the question-and-answer technique. Start with low-order questions, to middle-order then high-order.”

Mhlanga emphasised the importance of making a written summary for everything pupils had been taught.

“Give them past exam questions on the topic as well as a deadline for submission. Tell them to take screenshots or pictures of their response,” he said.

He underlined that responses must be sent privately and not on the WhatsApp group. “Mark their work using applicable software on your computer. Then send the feedback to them. Send a memo on the group and discuss challenging questions with them.”

Meanwhile, Snapplify, an EdTech company specialising in the enablement of digital learning, has introduced the Free Access programme that will provide short-term access to digital ebooks, e-textbooks and other educational resources for pupils at no cost.

Snapplify has joined forces with South African publishers such as Oxford University Press South Africa, Cambridge University Press and Ana Via Afrika to support the programme.

The entire selection of content available via the Free Access programme is free until December 31.