Lady Zamar works her magic on stage for the Live Loud concert at Sun Arena, Sun City. Picture: 5FM

If you weren’t living it up as loud as the 5FM crew was in Sun City, then your weekend must have been a dull one. Three days of non-stop partying is not for the faint hearted but those who were able to keep up, made it a memorable weekend.

It started with The Shebeen Party on Friday night featuring The Weekenders and the Off Boyz for the Live Loud Mid-Year Break.

Sets and performances from the likes of 2LeeStark, DJ Loyd, Ms Cosmo, Sean Kross and Chuck Tailored warmed up the extra cold night. The weather at Sun City is filled with sunshine during the day but do not dare think that heat carries into the night because it gets extremely cold.

Luckily for us, the team at 5fm gave us fair warning about the weather and we came armed with our winter wear for the late night parties.

Roger Goode on the decks at the Sun Arena Live Loud concert. Picture: 5FM

On Saturday, while people were still trying to recover from the night before festivities, it was time for the Water World Experience with some of the station’s DJs. On the decks was Rob Forbes, Nicole Da Silva, Kyle Cassim, Fix Moeti and Das Kapital. Guests were invited to take a dip in the swimming pool and hang out on the grounds, get inked, tattooed or pierced and even get a henna tattoo from Henna By Mamo.

The main concert, featuring Lady Zamar, Tresor and Nasty C held at the Sun Arena was a chance for locals and those travelling from Johannesburg to enjoy some of their favourite acts.

Though the arena was slow to fill, those in attendance made the most of it. A fire set from Ryan the DJ set the tone for the final act Nasty C who then delivered a stellar performance with his first artist sign Rowlene and a live band.

Ryan the DJ got the crowd pumping for Nasty C at the Sun Arena, Sun City. Picture: 5FM

The second part of the night was the afterparty at Encore which got off to a rocky start for those who used the main entrance to enter. There must have been something in the music that made people want to push and shove to get into a small entryway. The bouncers could not handle the crowd at all and one ended up pushing my friend through the crowd. The party eventually went on but we called it an early night to save ourselves the unnecessary drama.

On Sunday, the Bocado Beach was the place to be as the popular Tshwanefontein hosted their Live Loud edition at the Cascades Hotel. Featuring DJ sets from PH, Kid Fonque, Lamiez Holworthy, Thando Thabethe, Tsitso, 25K and Kyotic DJ, the event was a great finish to a weekend that did not allow anyone to fall asleep.

The Live Loud Mid-Year Break is now in its third year.



