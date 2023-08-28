Independent Online
Monday, August 28, 2023

How to protect your child from suicide

SOUTH AFRICA - ANAPIX - Durban -31 MAY 2022 - Since the beginning of child week a lot of organisations including GBV and Bobby bear has been voicing out their anger to those parents and community turn to abuse children especial elderly men .Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

Published 4h ago

Share

  • Show the love
  • Express empathy
  • Prioritise the positive
  • Minimise conflict
  • Stay in touch
  • Know your child’s friends
  • Talk openly
  • Participate in therapy
  • Take emergency measures

Question to ask your child:

  • What did you do today that made you feel good?
  • What are you looking forward to in the next few days?
  • What are you thinking about the most right now?
  • Who did you have a really good conversation with today?
  • Is there something that is upsetting or bothering you right now?

The Star

