How to spice up your wardrobe: wrong shoe theory

Are you tired of blending in with the crowd? Is upgrading your wardrobe part of your New Year’s resolution? Fear not, because I’ve got the perfect hack to transform your style and elevate you to fashionista status. Enter the wrong shoe theory – a revolutionary concept that flips traditional fashion on its head. Instead of playing it safe with matching shoes, this trend encourages you to pair unexpected footwear with your outfits. Picture it: an elegant ensemble paired with sneakers, or a tracksuit paired with heels. It may seem daring, even risky, but trust me, it’s a game-changer for your wardrobe.

This innovative approach was coined by stylist Allison Bornstein, who recognised the power of wearing the wrong shoe to add intrigue to any look. Bornstein’s insight highlights the importance of embracing accessories that defy expectations, ultimately infusing your style with personality and allure. The trend gained traction on TikTok, with fashion enthusiasts boldly experimenting with casual outfits paired with ballet flats or suits adorned with trainers. As Bornstein herself explains, the essence of the “wrong shoe” is to push beyond initial instincts and embrace the unexpected. Feeling unsure about where to begin? Follow Bornstein’s advice: start by assembling your outfit as usual, then deliberately choose a shoe that contrasts with its aesthetic. Though it may feel unfamiliar at first, the pay-off is well worth it – you’ll soon be recognised as a fashionista, effortlessly turning heads wherever you go. What’s even better about this trend is its accessibility. You don’t need to splurge on new purchases; mix and match items from your existing wardrobe to create fresh, unexpected combinations. Need some inspiration? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Formal trousers with flip-flops: Transform your corporate attire into a laid-back, beach-inspired look. This outfit idea is perfect for corporate women or women in general who enjoy looking comfortable and chic. Tall boots with a maxi skirt: Break the misconception that boots are only for winter and embrace them year-round for a chic, versatile ensemble. The “cowgirl” aesthetic is coming back inspired by Beyonce’s recent Grammy outfit and you do not want to miss the train. Kitten heels with something baggy: Elevate your casual attire with a touch of sophistication, channelling runway vibes effortlessly. Kitten heels are a must-have shoe – it is both chic and comfortable. The tiny heel enables you to move easily while giving you a more dressed-up feel.