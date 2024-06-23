HPCSA president accused of corruption, allegedly ‘recalled’ from council

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) president, Simon Nemutandani, has allegedly been recalled from council by the Medical and Dental Professions Board (MDPB) after being accused of corruption. Nemutandani is fingered in alleged corruption including misusing the body’s credit card by dining in fine restaurants, ordering expensive food and also buying from fast food outlets.

According to a source, in two years, he spent about R120 000. It is also alleged that Nemutandani had been unlawfully claiming allowance for attending HPCSA board and subcommittee meetings while earning his full salary at his current job. “The president has been suspended and now he is an ordinary member. He is currently being prosecuted for alleged misconduct as recommended by the forensic report which he refuses to co-operate with. He has allegedly been abusing the body’s credit card by purchasing food. Even after he’s been charged, he has been claiming while he is not supposed to,” said a high-ranking HPCSA source close to Nemutandani. The source said: “There are allegations he is still claiming although there is a pending disciplinary matter against him.”

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana said the institution notes the media enquiry on the MDBP recalling one of its representatives from council. “This matter will be deliberated at the forthcoming council meeting. As such, the HPCSA is unable to comment in respect of this matter at this stage pending the meeting,” said Sekhonyana. The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has been complaining about the alleged misconduct by Nemutandani. When “The Star” asked whether Nehawu knew about the recall, it said it was awaiting outcomes of the board meeting which has been convened for two days commencing on Friday.

“As Nehawu, we have on numerous occasions raised our concerns to the council about the conduct of the president of HPCSA and called for an investigation into the issues we have raised,” said Nehawu national spokesperson Lwazi Nkolonzi. When it comes to allegations about abusing an HPCSA credit card, Nkolonzi said the union alerted the council about misuse of resources of the institution by the president of HPCSA. “We reported the matter to the council,” he said.