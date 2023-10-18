Scores of commuters will have to seek alternative ways to travel to their destinations after 30 Joburg Metrobus buses on some routes will be non-operational as of October 16 until further notice. Statements shared on social media by Luyanda Gidini, acting managing director Metropolitan Bus Service, said: “Following the recent social media announcement on the October 15, regarding some of Metrobus fleet being non-operational as of October 16, our passengers requested Metrobus to provide a list of all affected routes in order to commute conveniently during the current circumstances.

“Dear commuters. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the following Metrobus buses will not operate from Monday October 16 until further notice: “Bus no. 1001, 2001, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2032, 2033, 2039, 2040, 2083, 2091, 2101, 2123, 2126, 4003, 4011, 4036, 4037, 4043, 4046, 4047, 4050, 4065, 4075, 4085, 4089, 4105, 5116, 5124, 8003. Metrobus apologises for any inconvenience caused, all other buses will run as normal.” The post was met with outrage on social media, with many noting incompetence from the bus service.