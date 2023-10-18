Scores of commuters will have to seek alternative ways to travel to their destinations after 30 Joburg Metrobus buses on some routes will be non-operational as of October 16 until further notice.
Statements shared on social media by Luyanda Gidini, acting managing director Metropolitan Bus Service, said: “Following the recent social media announcement on the October 15, regarding some of Metrobus fleet being non-operational as of October 16, our passengers requested Metrobus to provide a list of all affected routes in order to commute conveniently during the current circumstances.
“Dear commuters. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the following Metrobus buses will not operate from Monday October 16 until further notice:
“Bus no. 1001, 2001, 2012, 2014, 2017, 2032, 2033, 2039, 2040, 2083, 2091, 2101, 2123, 2126, 4003, 4011, 4036, 4037, 4043, 4046, 4047, 4050, 4065, 4075, 4085, 4089, 4105, 5116, 5124, 8003. Metrobus apologises for any inconvenience caused, all other buses will run as normal.”
The post was met with outrage on social media, with many noting incompetence from the bus service.
“You guys are the worst communicators, people know their buses by route number, so clarify which routes are working and which are not because those numbers mean absolutely nothing to people. Also learn to respond to your customers,” said @NashMcRonzie.
Another user was also critical, saying that they do not care for commuters.
“There’s no unforeseen circumstances ya nix lana … your drivers told us that these buses don't have licences . Ni corrupt yeses, ya’ll don’t care about commuters. We all know that those buses doesn’t have licences musani ukusinyela,” @AndileSiso94 said.