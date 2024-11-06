HughFest to celebrate South African heritage with diverse line-up at Nirox

The HughFest is set to make an exhilarating comeback this year, bringing together an all-star line-up of artists against the stunning backdrop of the Nirox Sculpture Park on December 1. With performances from renowned acts such as TKZee, The Mahotella Queens, Tete Mbambisa, Zoe Modiga, Dato Seiko with John Selolwane, Khaya Mahlangu featuring Nhlanhla Mahlangu, and DJ sets by Sumthin Brown B2B with DJ Bob, the festival promises an unforgettable day of music and celebration.

Celebrating its 11th year, HughFest continues to embrace the unique vision of the late, legendary artist Hugh Masekela. Masekela’s nephew and co-organiser, Mabusha Masekela, emphasised the festival’s commitment to fostering inter-generational conversations about African tradition, heritage, and culture. “Over the past 11 years, the HughFest has embodied Bra Hugh’s vision, continuing to honour our eclectic and incomparably diverse South African heritage through dance, spoken word, and song,” he explained.

Spanning from 11am to 6pm, this family-friendly festival is not just a musical event; it is a celebration of community and unity. “Set in the beautiful sculpture park of Nirox, this unique experience highlights our innate sense of community, tradition, and celebration in our heritage,” Masekela added. The partnership between Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation is a testament to the enduring legacy of Bra Hugh.

Pula Twala, Bra Hugh’s daughter and the chair of the foundation, noted how in 2023, the collaboration reached a new milestone. “Assupol and the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation solidified a decade-long relationship, inspired by art, culture, and heritage,” she stated. “This festival, generously supported by Assupol, continues to thrive and evolve.” Velmah Nzembela, head of Group Corporate Affairs at Assupol, expressed excitement regarding the festival.