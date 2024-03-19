Human Rights Day comes alive at Constitution Hill

Human Rights Day will come alive once again at the Constitution Hill when music and arts collide this weekend. This is as the 6th edition of the Constitution Hill Human Rights festival takes place amid a litany of socio-economical challenges in the country.

The festival kicks-off on Thursday, March 21 and wraps up on Sunday, March 24. The festival has gained prominence through bringing together various NGOs, social justice organizations, think tanks, media partners and others, to highlight human rights issues affecting South Africans through film, art, music and though-provoking conversations. With an array of short and feature films to be screened as part of the festival, organisers have earmarked award-wining actress and script writer, Mmabatho Montsho as the curator of this year’s film festival.

“It’s an honour to be invited by ConHill to be at the helm of the 2024 Human Rights Film Festival. My role has included sourcing and curating films, panel discussions, workshops, fundraising and initiating long term relationships with relevant partners. Together with ConHill, I look forward to growing the festival and establishing it as one of the defining festivals for filmmakers in Africa in the coming years,” the actress said. Acting CEO of Constitution Hill, Siyabonga Hlongwane, said the festival aimed to build greater awareness and knowledge around human rights, and promote the importance of an active citizenry. “In this safe and special space, people will be able to discuss challenges facing our country and the world, and how best we, the people, can coordinate our efforts to bring about lasting and consequential change based on social justice and human rights,” Hlongwane said.