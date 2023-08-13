Human Settlements Minister Kubayi calls for policy review on joint home ownership

Johannesburg - Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has called for a policy review on joint home ownership to respond to particular cases of gender-based violence (GBV) or divorce in relation to fully government-subsidised homes, also known as Breaking New Ground (BNG). In keeping with Women's Month’s celebrations, the minister said she was concerned that some women have been disqualified because their names are added as housing beneficiaries alongside that of their partners, and this remains post-separation or divorce.

The current government policy on BNG houses stipulates that the government cannot grant a subsidy to the same person more than once, she said. Kubayi added that a government that cares has an obligation to respond to women’s pressing needs. "This includes reviewing our policies in response to today’s challenges facing our nation, such as GBV, which compels women to flee unsafe and abusive households to protect themselves and their children," said Kubayi.

The Human Settlements minister said that behind every housing unit that the government has delivered, there is a woman. "Women have played several roles in our housing projects. Their contributions speak volumes. They have assisted us to deliver on our mission, which is to improve the quality of household life," said Kubayi. According to the department, while women have played an active role in the sector, there is still extensive work to be done in a co-ordinated fashion to ensure that women enjoy the same economic opportunities as their male counterparts.