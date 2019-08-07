Johannesburg – Heavily armed law enforcement members raided the Johannesburg CBD resulting in the arrest of hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals, the confiscation of tons of counterfeit goods and unlicensed firearms on Wednesday.



The raid conducted by the South African Police Services (SAPS), Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), South African Revenue Services (SARS) Customs and Gauteng Traffic Police came days after three people were injured when foreign nationals attacked police officials who were conducting an operation targeting counterfeit goods in the CBD.





During the raid, hundreds of undocumented foreign nationals were arrested and sent to the Johannesburg Central police station.

According to Gauteng Provincial police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, the arrested foreign national were being processed.





“We took a lot of them [undocumented foreign nationals] and we are processing from the Johannesburg Central,” Mawela said.





Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh Street were also closed off as law enforcement forced entry into some of the stores believed to be selling the counterfeit goods.





The raid proceeded to the Medical One building on Rahima Moosa Street where the police forcefully opened a number of rooms used to store tons of the counterfeit goods.

While in the building, police also established an office reportedly used by a security company and upon searching the office, five unlicensed firearms including two pistols and three rifles were confiscated, as well as assorted ammunition.





Mawela said the seized firearms will be sent for ballistic testing to establish if they have been used in commission of any serious crimes.





Mawela added that the area was a crime scene and police were going to block it off until they have processed it accordingly.





“For now this area is a scene of crime and we are going to block it off until we have processed it according to our protocol, and when we are done processing it, we can then open it up,” he said.



