Hundreds of bargain hunters turned out to Krugersdorp to snap up Bosasa items on auction. Picture: Itumeleng English / African News Agency / ANA Johannesburg - The "biggest auction of the decade" went live early on Wednesday morning, with hundreds of people descending to the African Global Operations (AGO) campus in Krugersdorp to snap up the goods on offer.

AGO, formerly Bosasa, tried to stop the auction of their goods but lost a court bid. On Thursday, t he auctioneers were putting mostly vehicles under the hammer with a buoyant crowd ready to bid for the goods.

Some of the cars that could be snapped up on Wednesday include a BMW X5 - 2016 model, a 2011 Audi A5, a 2016 Mercedes Benz C250, among the passenger vehicles which will go under the hammer.





On Thursday, three Bosasa properties including the 26 hectare Lindela Repatriation Centre will go under the hammer. Bosasa's eight hectare head office in Krugersdorp will also be sold, along with a nine hectare copper plant.





The auctioneers, Park Village Auctioeers, who are the same company that auctioned off the Gupta's assets earlier this year, expect to rake up at least R65 million from the auction.

Bosasa's (AGO) assets are being auctioned off to settle the debt the company owes to creditors. The company is accused of corruption is commercially insolvent and is in the hands of its liquidators. They have pushed for the auction while family has fought it. SOLD The Bosasa assets are being auctioned off at the company campus in Krugersdorp. The Toyota Yaris was auctioned for R65 000. Picture: Itumeleg English/African News Agency(ANA) The first item to be auctioned off was a 2012 Toyota Yaris with 171 185 km milage. It was auctioned for R65 000. Gavin Watson's BMW X5 was sold for R590 000 according to a News24 journalist at the auction. Some of the cars that are still up for grabs include a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes Benz E200, 2016 Mercedes Benz C250, assorted bakkies, minibuses and a selection of Toyota makes such as Hilux, Fortuner, Avanza, Corollas, and Quantum. Commercial vehicles include various closed and refrigerated-body trucks, Massey Ferguson tractors, a Case TX 170 Telehandler, a 2005 Caterpillar 424 Backhoe Loader, assorted trailers, quad bikes and golf carts. The auctioneer informed bidders that they can only remove their goods from Monday until next Friday. The auctioneer informed bidders that they can only remove their goods from Monday until next Friday.





The pricey toys are out and this 2016 MERCEDES BENZ C250 with 95 640 Km on the clock is subject to confirmation for R255,000!#PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/246d6IF9Qs — Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019

Sold and confirmed: R125,000#PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/n72j3kNjXG — Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019 We have some.brave bidders in the building today.

2007 TOYOTA HILUX 2.5 D4D SINGLE CAB LDV with 563 760 Km sold and confirme for R78,000! ##PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/GcL5ERUos7 — Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019





