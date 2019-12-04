Hunting for bargains: Hundreds turn up for Bosasa 'auction of the decade'
Bosasa's (AGO) assets are being auctioned off to settle the debt the company owes to creditors. The company is accused of corruption is commercially insolvent and is in the hands of its liquidators. They have pushed for the auction while family has fought it.
SOLD
The first item to be auctioned off was a 2012 Toyota Yaris with 171 185 km milage. It was auctioned for R65 000.
Gavin Watson's BMW X5 was sold for R590 000 according to a News24 journalist at the auction.
Some of the cars that are still up for grabs include a 2011 Audi S5, 2008 Audi A4, a 2013 Mercedes Benz E200, 2016 Mercedes Benz C250, assorted bakkies, minibuses and a selection of Toyota makes such as Hilux, Fortuner, Avanza, Corollas, and Quantum.
Commercial vehicles include various closed and refrigerated-body trucks, Massey Ferguson tractors, a Case TX 170 Telehandler, a 2005 Caterpillar 424 Backhoe Loader, assorted trailers, quad bikes and golf carts.The auctioneer informed bidders that they can only remove their goods from Monday until next Friday.
The pricey toys are out and this 2016 MERCEDES BENZ C250 with 95 640 Km on the clock is subject to confirmation for R255,000!#PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/246d6IF9Qs— Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019
We're not only about bakkies today.— Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019
2011 AUDI S5 SPORT BACK
ODO : 169 505 Km
Sold and confirmed: R125,000#PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/n72j3kNjXG
We have some.brave bidders in the building today.— Park Village Auction (@PVAuctions) December 4, 2019
2007 TOYOTA HILUX 2.5 D4D SINGLE CAB LDV with 563 760 Km sold and confirme for R78,000! ##PVA #BOSASAAUCTION pic.twitter.com/GcL5ERUos7