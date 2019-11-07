Johannesburg - A 48-year-old man handed himself over to the police after the bodies of his 47-year-old wife and her children aged 10 and 11 were found in two different spots in Soweto.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the man had disappeared around the same time when a missing person case of his wife and children was opened at the Moroka Police Station on November 1.
She said police embarked on an immediate search and visited the family house in Jabavu several times on suspicion that the house was the last place where the victims had been seen.
“Yesterday (Wednesday) this man rocked up at the house and the family apprehended him and brought him to the police station,” said Peters.
The man led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. The suspect also led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found.