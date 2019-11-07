Husband nabbed after bodies of wife, 2 kids are found in the bushes









File picture: SAPS Twitter Johannesburg - A 48-year-old man handed himself over to the police after the bodies of his 47-year-old wife and her children aged 10 and 11 were found in two different spots in Soweto. Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the man had disappeared around the same time when a missing person case of his wife and children was opened at the Moroka Police Station on November 1. She said police embarked on an immediate search and visited the family house in Jabavu several times on suspicion that the house was the last place where the victims had been seen. “Yesterday (Wednesday) this man rocked up at the house and the family apprehended him and brought him to the police station,” said Peters. The man led police to a bush in Zondi near Jabulani Hostel where the body of his wife was found. The suspect also led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found.

The man was arrested and charged with three counts of murder. He was expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate Court on Friday.

Gauteng Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela thanked the community for the responsible manner in which they handled the situation after finding the suspect.

"We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that ensure a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in the Court," remarked the Provincial Commissioner.

Mawela condemned the gruesome incident and also assured the community of Gauteng that police will continue to prioritise the investigation of cases of violence against women and children.

The Star