I am still a member and leader of MK Party, says founder

Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MKP) founder, Jabulani Khumalo, has dismissed reports that he has been expelled as the party leader and member of the organisation. Khumalo said the establishment of the MK Party had shocked and scared a lot of people and politicians, who would do anything in their power to destabilise it.

“One thing we need to be aware of is that MK has scared a lot of people, therefore in such organisation, there will be a lot of infiltration within from people who want to kill and destroy us at the party. “People forget that MK Party is not a Khumalo property nor (Jacob) Zuma’s property, but it is the people’s property. “MK is a party that is loved by our people and who will in turn vote for it in order to attain a two thirds’ majority as our leader president Zuma has asked,” he said.

On the question of whether he was officially expelled from the party, Khumalo did not say whether he had received official confirmation that he was indeed expelled but he, however, said he remained a member and leader until such time he has a meeting with Jacob Zuma. Over the weekend, the party issued a statement announcing the expulsion of Khumalo and four other members: Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng, and Rochelle Davidson. The party attributed this as cleansing itself of rogue elements.

“At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel these comrades,” the party said in a statement. The party further said it would not spare any leaders who failed to toe the party line, as it sought to assert itself as a transparent organisation. Khumalo registered the MKP with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on September 7, 2023.

He has been regarded as the party leader, however, his position has since been questioned, soon after the IEC announced that Zuma topped the list of candidates who will be going to Parliament. Speaking to MK Party’s spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela on Monday, he indeed confirmed that Khumalo was expelled by the national leadership. “I can confirm that Khumalo has been expelled, and present in that meeting was president Zuma. So, president Zuma is aware of the expulsion as he was part of the process,” Ndhlela said.