'I am worried I might be in danger of this coronavirus': Elderly people lament lockdown queues

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Johannesburg - The elderly and the frail are worried about their health as they brave long queues in the cold to get groceries for their families.

Older people are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa in his lockdown update on Monday said that “the elderly and the frail need people to care for them.” However, this is not possible in many South African households.

With waiting periods of about four hours standing outside the stores without shelter before getting to the front for assistance, the elderly believe they will be sick before they get home in the evening.





Nnini Maoba, 70, and others were extremely frustrated and said that they felt the government is playing with them.





“I have been here since 6 am and I have high blood, its approaching 12 and I haven’t taken my pills. I really want to be in lockdown right now and taking care of my health but I have mouths to feed at home. At this moment I have a sick person that I left in the house, who also needs to be fed and I don’t know if they are okay or not.





“I’m really annoyed that the stores are not prioritizing us. Instead, we are being made to push these trolleys the whole day. At this rate, I am worried that I might be in danger of getting this coronavirus as an old person. I don’t even know if these trolleys were disinfected,” said Maoba.





The pensioners said although they were separated from other shoppers, the line was moving too slowly and they reiterated their fears that they would get sick. “We are out in the rain now. This is going to make us all sick,” said an elderly man in the queue.





Nomsa Mazibuko, 62, who was wearing gloves and a mask, was not taking any chances.





“I have been here since 7 am. The only thing they gave us is a sanitiser. The process is slow and we are forced to shop at one place because the lines are long and we are being helped in small numbers.”

Mazibuko said she knew that the mall would be crowded and came prepared for this but not for the rain.





Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana advised people, especially the elderly, to take other measures such as vaccines to reduce their chances of being sick.





“We urge everyone to continue to observe good hygiene practices and observe social distancing.





“The elderly have been receiving flu vaccines annually at our health facilities, it’s free of charge,” said Kekana.



