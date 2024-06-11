I couldn't hold the tears, says Young Stunna, as many hail him as the best performer

Renowned musician, Sandile 'Young Stunna' Msimango, has been hailed for his outstanding performance at the Red Bull Symphonic Kabza De Small with Ofentse Pitse and the Symphonic Orchestra, held at the weekend. The event has been cited as a watershed moment in the entertainment industry, as music giants joined together to showcase the unique blend of modern Amapiano rhythms and classical orchestration.

The two-day concert, which took place on Saturday and Sunday at the renowned Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg's Gold Reef City, is among the most talked about topics on social media with snippets continuing to be shared. One of the most notable moments was Young Stunna's performance, which continued to be praised by hundreds of admirers, and other industry stars. Njelic, Daliwonga, DJ Maphorisa, MaWhoo, Nokwazi, and Mthunzi were among those who delivered stand-out performances at the concert.

Kabza De Small dropped a star-studded chant titled Kabza Chant, which garnered a positive response.The vibrant song sings praise to Kabza, highlighting the impact of the award winning star with Amapiano and having taken the genre to the world, breaking several records. Red Bull, a prominent energy drink brand, also shared a post on social media expressing gratitude to everyone who contributed to the event's success. “Red Bull Symphonic with Kabelo Motha and Ofentse Pitse took it to the top of Gold Reed City. The symphonic orchestra, the choir, and Young Stunna understood the assignment on Adiwele.”

Young Stunna responded to the post and said, “I couldn’t hold those tears; I swear this is the best thing ever.” Other local celebrities chimed in on the post, expressing their fond thoughts on the young sensation who has been topping the charts. Radio personality Zizo Tshwete, said, “Keep dreaming big, guys. Just because you’ve never seen something done before doesn’t mean you’re not the one who can and will do it. I love this for everyone involved and everyone touched by it.”