I do not believe South Africans are angry enough, says Siv Ngesi

“I do not believe we South Africans are angry enough,” says actor Siv Ngesi.
Ngesi has expressed himself candidly about how he perceives the government, which he claims has shown incompetence for 16 years.
Known to never mince words concerning crucial subjects, the renowned actor listed all the devastation experienced owing to ongoing power outages.
In a video shared on social media, “The Woman King” actor further revealed anger as the country readies for the 2024 elections, saying there was was need for drastic change.
“I do not believe we are doing enough. Our government has not been able to keep the lights on for 16 years, yes it has been that long, 16 years of blatant incompetence, 16 years of for me of treason, of blatant treason. And they don’t come across as being accountable at all. All they do is point fingers and blame people. People are literally dying because they cannot keep machines on that keep them alive.
“Hospitals are struggling. People’s businesses are falling apart. The exchange rate is skyrocketing. Something needs to be done and we are not angry enough. And we need to do more. Next year will be the most important elections of our time and I am not exaggerating. They can’t keep the lights on. A simple thing like keeping the lights. Enough is enough.”
Ngesi follows Ntsiki Mazwai and others, who also spoke out when the was an increase in electricity tariffs, calling for South Africans to take a stand, after Nersa’s approved Eskom's tariff application which resulted in an electricity price upsurge of 18.65%.
In January, Mazwai took to Twitter to share her thoughts and further detailed a possible march to Mega-Watt park.
“South Africa, you are doing that thing again where you keep quiet when you are being abused. You doing that thing of Stockholm Syndrome. We have now got load shedding and now they have increased electricity prices. I don’t know why you are quiet. I don’t know why you are quiet because when it hits you, when the electricity price hikes hit you you won’t be able to afford it so why are you quiet now?
“You are annoying me because you are quiet and you are being abused by this government. The ANC, Nersa and Eskom have teamed up with Western capitalism to do whatever they are doing there with the power and electricity so that they can gain. And what's happening with us, we are suffering, we are the ones who do not have electricity we are the ones who can't afford electricity,” said Mazwai.
“The people who are making the decisions have jobs and they are working at Nersa and they have got their tenders with this energy crisis going on. They have jobs and they can afford it. But you and me at home can’t afford it. So please South Africa, stand up.”
The Star