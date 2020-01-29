I don’t have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself - Motsepe









Founder and Chairman of African Rainbow Energy and Power Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Billionaire Patrice Motsepe has apologised for telling American President Donald Trump that Africans love him and his country. Last week at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the mogul told Trump: “Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it’s very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world.” His remarks sparked a backlash on social media with most posts slamming the businessman for making comments that suggested he spoke for Africa. This forced Motsepe to yesterday release a statement clarifying his remarks. The Mamelodi Sundowns owner said: “The debate also exposed me to the views of Africans who disagreed with my remarks. I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I don’t have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.” Motsepe said his comments were aimed to encourage co-operation between US and African leaders “particularly in the context of the increasing feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America and its political leadership”, he said.

He added that it was important for the US to have positive relations with others as this might assist with increased local unemployment.

“The unemployment rate in the eight largest African economies measured by GDP is about 18%.

“South Africa, which has the most industrialised and diverse economy in Africa, has an unemployment rate of 29.1% and a youth unemployment rate of 51%. Africa has to create about 8million new jobs for the youth every year and South Africa has to create in excess of 500000 new jobs for the youth each year.

“To do this and to provide skills and expertise and improve the living conditions and standards of living of millions of Africans, Africa will have to create partnerships and increase trade and investment ties between Africa and America and between Africa and other parts of the world.”

Motsepe added that Africa and America shared common values. “Africa and America, to a large extent, share common values and principles and have greater mutual interest than the issues or policies on which they disagree or have different views.

“It is in the interest of South Africa and the rest of the continent to build mutually beneficial socio-political, trade, investment and cultural ties,” he said.