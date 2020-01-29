Last week at the World Economic Forum (WEF), the mogul told Trump: “Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it’s very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world.”
His remarks sparked a backlash on social media with most posts slamming the businessman for making comments that suggested he spoke for Africa. This forced Motsepe to yesterday release a statement clarifying his remarks.
The Mamelodi Sundowns owner said: “The debate also exposed me to the views of Africans who disagreed with my remarks. I have a duty to listen to these differing views and would like to apologise. I don’t have the right to speak on behalf of anybody except myself.”
Motsepe said his comments were aimed to encourage co-operation between US and African leaders “particularly in the context of the increasing feedback from certain American political and business leaders that South Africa and some African countries are anti-America and its political leadership”, he said.