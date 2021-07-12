I have not been paid a cent for Jerusalema, says Nomcebo Zikode

Johannesburg - Vocalist Nomcebo Zikode and producer Master KG who brought the world together with the global hit Jerusalema have reached troubled waters. Zikode and Master KG have been going through an ongoing battle about royalties. This was revealed by the singer and songwriter Zikode in a statement she posted on social media on Sunday.

The Xola Moya Wam’ singer said she was thankful to all the fans who had made her dreams a reality by attaining a global hit song. “My voice and lyrics have transcended globally but I still await what is due to me. I have not been paid a cent by the label for Jerusalema despite the song’s global success. I have been ridiculed, with efforts to marginalise my contribution. “The continued love and support from the fans of #Jerusalema has been my strength and anchor during this difficult time.

“I, as a female artist, can’t stay silent on this any more, the matter is now with my lawyers.” Master KG, who is currently out of the country for work commitments responded to the statement on Twitter saying that the agreement he had with Zikode was to share the royalties equally. He tweeted that the singer wanted 70% in royalties and he should get a 30% share. “Last year, Nomcebo started a Jerusalema tour without me and I never had a problem and few weeks back I started my tour and then Nomcebo went to the media and created a story that I'm leaving her behind ... I don’t really know why things must be like this,” he tweeted.

Master KG He added that he believed that when the time was right, the truth would come out. “There’s nothing to hide here. I’m tired of being hated for lies.” In a statement released by Open Mic Productions executive Lionel Jamela said Zikode’s utterances could not be left uncorrected.

“We can confirm that during the creation of the song that Master KG (main artist) and Nomcebo Zikode (featured artist) agreed on sharing 50/50 of Master KG’s earnings. The featured artist’s agreement which reflected an equal split between the two artists was drafted in November last year for both parties to sign,” he said. He added that Zikode, through her legal team, reviewed the contract and proposed a higher percentage. “Since then, there have been back and forth engagements. The last communication with Nomcebo’s legal team regarding her negotiation of the contract in question was in June."