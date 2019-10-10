Plea proceedings and the charge sheet read out against Bongani Given Thulani Lucky Masuku on Wednesday at the North Gauteng High Court, sitting at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court, revealed a dark tale of a home burglar and serial rapist who was part of a gang that targeted homes around Soshanguve in Pretoria, as well as Winterveld, Itsoseng and Ikageng in North West.
After forcing entry into homes, members of the gang would take turns raping the youngest women or girls while assaulting, shooting and robbing other relatives.
Masuku’s crime spree started in 2010 and ended last year when he was caught in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.
The Star understands that some of Masuku’s accomplices were nabbed and jailed, while he evaded police and continued terrorising communities.