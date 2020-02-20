The minister was responding to allegations that she took her husband to Switzerland to celebrate their wedding anniversary on taxpayers’ money.
The Star’s sister publication Sunday Independent published last month that Ndabeni-Abrahams and her husband took two international trips in September last year, to New York and Switzerland funded by taxpayers’ money.
On Wednesday the minister appeared to contradict herself by confirming that she and her husband were in Geneva - a Swiss city, during an eNCA interview.
“I have never been to Switzerland. My husband has never been to Switzerland. We went to Geneva and New York, of course to do the work that I am expected to do.”