‘I received a message to say my son was dead’

The father of 5-year-old Siyabonga Mnisi, who died recently due to alleged food poisoning, is demanding answers from the government regarding his child’s death. Samuel Mnisi, speaking to the media on Thursday, expressed disbelief at the tragic news.

“They just called me while I was coming from work to tell me my son was not feeling well. They told me they were taking him to Koos near Baragwanath Hospital. After 20 minutes, I received another call saying he was dead. Why is the government doing this to our children?” he asked. Siyabonga Mnisi. | Supplied The issue of foodborne deaths continues to plague township parents, particularly following Siyabonga’s death in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) condemned yet another death related to the ongoing crisis of food-borne illnesses.

Reports indicate that more than 24 children have died in recent weeks under similar circumstances. Siyabonga was a learner at Dumezweni Primary School. In addition to his tragic passing, three more learners from the same school — a Grade R girl, a Grade 1 girl, and a Grade 4 boy — are currently receiving treatment in hospital after showing similar symptoms. Gauteng MEC of Education, Matome Chiloane, expressed his sorrow regarding the incident, stating: “The Gauteng Department of Education is deeply saddened to confirm the tragic passing of a Grade R boy learner.”

His sentiments reflect a growing fear in local communities about the safety of food options, especially in schools where children may be exposed to unregulated items. This tragedy highlights a broader problem. On the same day, nine children in Mossel Bay required hospitalisation after consuming potato chips purchased from a local spaza shop. The children complained of persistent stomach cramps after sharing the snacks, further underscoring the urgent need for oversight regarding food safety in informal trading settings.

On Thursday, Gauteng MEC of Economic Development, Lebogang Maile, visited Siyabonga’s family and condemned the level of disrespect shown by some spaza shop owners. “The level of disrespect for the law is shocking. Perhaps, it is high time we act decisively. We have started, and the President has already given a directive on what must happen,” he said. In a separate media briefing, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa, raised serious concerns about illegal spaza shops potentially compounding the health threat.

He declared the ongoing incidents a national disaster, stating: “The National Disaster Management Centre has classified foodborne illnesses as a national disaster under the Disaster Management Act.” Hlabisa also addressed the issue of South Africans registering spaza shops on behalf of undocumented foreigners, asserting that the system will not allow those shops to be operated by non-South Africans. “Even if Hlabisa can register a spaza shop, the system will not allow that shop to be operated by a foreigner. The registered owner must operate that shop,” he said.