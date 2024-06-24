“I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi,” says Dlamini

Popular media personality Minnie Dlamini has refuted recent social media claims about her relationship status after yet another accusation was recently thrown at her, adding to an endless list of allegations made online. Her rebuke was sparked by accusations by gossip blogger Musa Khawula, that Dlamini was romantically involved with the late MultiChoice boss, Nkateko Mabaso.

Dlamini denounced the claim, stating that it was an insult to Mabaso’s family and his memory. “I thought you said I cheated with Edwin Sodi? Now its Nkateko Mabaso? Which one is it? Who is next? Let it go, bro, damn. This is incredibly disrespectful to my friend’s family and his memory. People are mourning; you have no shame.” This is not the first time Dlamini has been in the spotlight; last year there were rumours about Edwin Sodi, which she also clarified on social media in the same post.

She has not had it easy, especially with the many assumptions made after the announcement of the end of her marriage to Quinton Jones. In February 2022, she announced that she and Jones had decided to part ways after tying the knot in 2017, at a grand wedding that was among the hottest subjects at the time. The pair explained that despite the end of their marriage and romantic relationship, they remained friends, business partners, and parents to their son.

In some of the interesting things that have recently happened, Dlamini was roasted by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry as part of the Savanna and Showmax Laugh Africa Comedy Festival. The festival is a groundbreaking event in the comedy landscape, celebrating comedic artistry worldwide, and connecting performers with audiences through a unique platform that transcends borders and cultures, transcending languages and cultures. The star-studded line-up includes comedy heavyweights Tumi Morake and Jason Goliath at the Roast master helm, and Trevor Gumbi, Shahan Ramkissoon, Celeste Ntuli, Lasizwe, Penny Lebyane, Da L.E.S., Siv Ngesi, and Robert Marawa as the panellists.