I visited Thabo Bester in prison only one time, says Simz Ngema

Johannesburg - In a now-deleted statement posted on social media, popular actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema revealed that she had on one occasion visited Thabo Bester in prison. Ngema explained that Bester lured them in by introducing himself as TK Motsepe, a businessman who had connections and could organise major events.

She detailed how their business connection ensued in the statement. The actress also disclosed that the visit happened five years ago and further added that when she visited him in prison in 2018, it was to demand answers. The actress took to Instagram to explain how they were linked.

"Thabo Bester was working in the entertainment industry and introduced himself as TK Motsepe, and that's how we made contact. He seemed well connected and was able to organise meetings and big events, which I and many other public figures were booked for," said Ngema. "Till this day, I was never paid for some of the events that I was booked for in the 21st century. In 2018, I went to the prison to demand answers; it was a difficult time in my life, and he owed me money. "I've been extremely open about everything to those that have been investigating, and I have nothing to hide. I am not the person that went there on a regular basis, nor was I the last person to visit before his escape.

"This was five years ago, and I have supporting documents at my disposal that prove I had only visited on one occasion. Dated: April 5, 2018. The media should stop vilifying his victims and using us as a tool for distraction because we also want answers," she posted/ Ngema says someone needs to make the communication records public as many innocent people are getting hurt from all of this. "Stop using his victims as a tool for distraction. Someone needs to make those records public. So many innocent people are getting hurt from all of this. My family can't deal with this again. After 5 years," she said.

Ngema spoke out after there had been guesses on social media about the suspected celebrity who visited Bester. Shauwn "Mamkhize" Mkhize, known for her flamboyance, also found herself embroiled in the tale and later refuted the claims linking her with the Facebook rapist. Mkhize took to Instagram to address the allegations, revealing that she does not know Thabo Bester.

"How is my name affiliated with Thabo Bester? Does this mean I am the only well-known celebrity in South Africa? Please do me a favour and go buy my book. That is the only thing that you can talk about. Stop putting me in things that I am not involved in," she wrote. Dr Nandipha Magudumana also had a list of celebrities she had been close with, such as Moshe Ndiki, who expressed regret on social media after finding out about her alleged criminal acts. Ngema deleted the statement shortly after her name became the centre of discourse on social media, with numerous people demanding answers to claims that she made about her visit to the prison.