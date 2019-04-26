Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - A Gauteng woman with a mental disability who allegedly endured eight years as her stepfather’s sex slave finally had her say in court this week. The court heard sordid allegations of how the father repeatedly raped his 23-year-old stepdaughter, who is said to have the mind of a toddler, and forced her to watch him masturbate.

Danielle* testified against her 59-year-old stepfather Jacobus* on Wednesday and Thursday at the Gauteng High Court, sitting at the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court, about the slew of alleged grotesque sexual acts that her former guardian was accused of having done to her.

The State claims Jacobus, from 2008 to April 2016, committed fiendish deeds, including raping Danielle with his penis and finger at the family’s Ekurhuleni home.

These allegations are contained in the charge sheet, which lists Jacobus’s alleged crimes as rape, sexual assault, sexually grooming a person who is mentally disabled, exposure or displaying child pornography or pornography to a mentally disabled person, and compelling Danielle to watch him masturbate.

Jacobus has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Media were barred from covering the sensitive testimony by the young woman. However, a close relative said it had been hard for Danielle to testify and she broke down repeatedly as she relived her eight-year horror.

“But it is important for her to testify because people out there need to know they should never keep quiet when these terrible things happen,” the relative said.

On how the alleged sexual crimes lasted for as long as they did, the relative said Danielle was allegedly threatened with violence by her stepfather to conceal the alleged illicit acts.

“He (Jacobus) told her that he would kill Danielle’s mother, older brother and pets should she speak about her victimisation. But she finally spoke three years ago, and we believed her immediately,” the relative added.

Danielle, who has been mentally ill since birth, testified through the use of an intermediary to avoid further trauma.

Her testimony, where she was under cross-examination, would continue next week as she was too tired to continue yesterday, a source said.

Some of the things Jacobus was accused of included:

Licking her private part and forcing her to shave it.

Forcing her to touch his penis.

Touching her breasts.

Kissing her on her mouth with his tongue.

Jacobus remains free on bail.

* Not their real names

The Star