I won't protect someone who killed my daughter's father - Kelly Khumalo









Kelly Khumalo. Kelly Khumalo is feeling the heat over the death of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain Senzo Meyiwa. She was forced to break her silence on Tuesday in an exclusive interview on eNCA about the damning weekend allegations that she played a part in the cover-up of Meyiwa's murder. “One thing I will never do is protect someone who killed my daughter’s father. At what expense, really,” asked the musician. The Star’s sister newspaper, The Sunday Independent, revealed over the weekend that the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain was accidentally shot by one of the people in the Khumalo family home at the time. “Meyiwa was ‘mistakenly shot’ by one of the seven people at the home of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, but witnesses claimed it was an imaginary robbery gone wrong as part of a cover-up which involved senior police officers, The Sunday Independent can reveal,” the paper said.

The newspaper, which was armed with affidavits from key witnesses, further revealed that the lead investigators withheld important evidence.

“Colonel (Bongani) Gininda withheld a crucial statement from Meyiwa’s brother-in-law, Mlungisi Hlophe, who is married to his sister Nokuthula, that Madlala had told him on the night of the murder that Zandi was fighting with her boyfriend, and Senzo Meyiwa was trying to separate the two,” the paper said.

The late Senzo Meyiwa.

The singer said she had spoken about the Meyiwa matter countless times but people have chastised her and decided that she was guilty.

“Why should I defend myself? They must believe what they want to believe. God and I know the truth,” she said.

Sifiso Meyiwa, brother of the soccer star, last month said his hopes have been raised again that those who murdered his brother would be brought to book after the family made an appeal to AfriForum for help to unravel the mystery surrounding the death.

“We are happy and hopeful that this case is about to be resolved. We know that AfriForum does not take bribes, they are going to solve this case,” said Sifiso.

Last week AfriForum and the family of the soccer player who are desperate for justice announced that the organisation would represent the family.

The head of its private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, would act as their counsel in the murder investigation.

Also, renowned private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has joined the lobby group in their bid to crack the Meyiwa case.

The law enforcement expert, with more than 45 years experience in investigations, said he volunteered his services on a pro bono basis because he believed that AfriForum had tremendous depth of experience and legal brains.

“I have also advised AfriForum that I tender my firm’s service on a pro bono basis to see if we can bring closure to the family of the deceased,” said O’Sullivan.