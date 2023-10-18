Iconic film-maker Angus Gibson receives flowers for his indelible mark in the world of entertainment

Angus Gibson, an icon in the world of film and entertainment, was honoured by industry giants for leaving an everlasting influence on the entertainment and film industry. Gibson was celebrated by the popular alcoholic brand Don Julio SA for his ability to convey intriguing South African stories via a lens that many can relate to and find themselves in.

The legendary director has received numerous awards and plaudits for his work on highly acclaimed shows, such as “Yizo Yizo”, “Zone 14”, “Ayeye”, “Heartlines”, “Isibaya” and, most recently, the first season of “Shaka iLembe”, which will be returning to screens soon Gibson’s illustrious career in television spans from 1985 when he co-founded Free Filmmakers, a progressive film collective rooted in authentic storytelling. During this tenure, he went on to co-direct the Oscar-nominated biography of Nelson Mandela, “Mandela, Son of Africa, Father of a Nation”.

Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, Mduduzi Mabaso, Lemogang Tsipa, Abdul Khoza, Senzo Radebe, Sthandiwe Kgoroge, Wanda Zuma, Desiree Markgraaff, Zeno Petersen, Vusi Kunene, Dawn Thandeka King, and Sthandiwe and Tony Kgoroge were among well-known names who raised their glasses to the undeniable impact Gibson has had over the past 30 years. Mpimy Mashimbye, brand manager at Don Julio SA, spoke about the day and lauded Gibson for shaping the way viewers have consumed television in South Africa. “In our pursuit of championing exceptional devotion, we are so excited to launch these celebration dinners for exceptional craftsmen in the various fields that shape culture all around us. Angus Gibson is undoubtedly an unparalleled craftsman in the field of film and television and has shaped the way we have all consumed television in South Africa. We raise a glass to his contribution to the industry and are excited to continue this initiative across various creative disciplines,” said Mashimbye.