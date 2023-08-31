Iconic work of apartheid-era artist Ernest Cole finally sees the light

Johannesburg - Ernest Cole, a South African apartheid-era photographic artist whose prints were banned by the apartheid forces, will be one of the artists whose art works will feature prominently at this weekend’s BMW and FNB Art Generation Art Fair. The FNB Art Generation has returned to the Sandton Convention Centre for its 26th edition with a diverse line-up of artistic offerings catering to a diverse artistic audience.

This weekend is dedicated to the BMW Art Generation from September 1-3, while its mainstay culture calendar kicks off from September 8-10. The premium art exhibition, which opens tomorrow and runs until Sunday, September 3, will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre. The weekend-long showcase features celebrated, established and young artists and curators from across the globe and will bring art lovers a one-stop art-inspired experience including open studios, live music, performance pieces and a boutique market with food, literature, wine and immersive design culture.

For those seeking to immerse themselves in talks, literature and music, this art fair caters to an art market like no other art fair. Cole, who died in February 1990, was a celebrated icon who worked with luminaries from the golden era of the 1960s Drum generation. He emerged as the country’s first black freelance photographer and worked with other publications such as the Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Express.

Some of his photographs have been exhibited in places such as the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, the Apartheid Museum in Joburg, the Rate Museum also in London and numerous other places. A young man is stopped for his pass book by police. Ernest Cole/© Ernest Cole Family Trust. Courtesy Wits Historical Papers/Photography Legacy Project Early this year, it was reported that some of Cole’s most famous photo books had been republished after 55 years. Cole was only 20 years old when he witnessed the Sharpeville protests, where at least 69 people, including women protesting against pass laws, were shot and killed by the apartheid forces on March 21, 1960.

On the exhibition side, this year’s art fair will also feature art works by Lebohang Kganye and monumental works by Mikhael Subotzky and Patrick Waterhouse as part of the open studios offering. When it comes to performance art, Gregory Maqoma will thrill dance audiences through an offering titled The Land We Carry, while celebrated William Kentridge will dazzle as part of The Great Yes, The Great No. The lifestyle market catering to food and wine lovers comes with stalls from the likes of Krone, Lucky Bread and Jack Rabbit.

For those who love and appreciate literature, their palettes will savour offerings by Jonathan Ball Publishers and Iwalewa Books. Music offerings from Saturday include the likes of Just Themba, The Brother Moves On and a solo piano by Tshepo Tsotetsi. This art-inspired festival of activities is an initiative of BMW Young Collector’s Company in collaboration with FNB Art Joburg, the BMW Art Generation, and a star-studded line-up of art, literature, music and other great offerings in artistic expression.