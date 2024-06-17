ID slams reports of Mantashe’s imminent arrest

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Investigating Directorate has distanced itself from claims that it intends to arrest ANC chairperson and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe. This comes after a recent Sunday World news report claiming Mantashe’s arrest was imminent due to his alleged involvement in “corrupt deals at Bosasa”.

In 2022, the report into allegations into state capture by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo implicated Mantashe and labelled him a “brilliant connection” after he reportedly received free security installations at some of his properties. The publication indicated that it had spoken to two of Mantashe’s allies who were able to confirm that they were aware of plans to arrest Mantashe. It was reported that the reason for his arrest was to tarnish his name and/or humiliate him.

“This is not a criminal matter but a political witch hunt,” a friend told Sunday World. However, on Sunday, the Investigating Directorate (ID) slammed reports of Mantashe’s arrest in a statement. “The Investigative Directorate refers to an article in the Sunday World today, June 16, 2024, referencing the imminent arrest of Mr Gwede Mantashe. The ID does not comment on its investigations and it is important that a misstatement attributed to its office must be corrected.

“The ID has not decided nor discussed ‘the imminent arrest’ of Mr Mantashe. It is unclear where these comments come from, but they are not from the ID,” it said. Bosasa Operations, previously known as Meritum Hostels, then Dyambu Operations benefited greatly from government tenders with many senior ANC and government officials allegedly implicated in bribery scandals. According to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, Nomvula Mokonyane, Sesinye Seopela, Winnie Ngwenya and Vincent Smith were part of the bribery allegations tied to the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

In 2021, Mantashe testified before the State Capture Commission and also deposed two affidavits dated March 8, 2019 and June 18, 2019. Justice Zondo, as chairperson of the State Capture Commission, found in his latest report that Mantashe, along with others, benefited from the company. The ID, however, said it would continue to investigate all alleged incidents of corruption involving senior politicians, without fear or favour.