‘Idols SA’ unearthed raw talent for 18 seasons

Johannesburg - The farewell season of South Africa’s longest-running music competition, Idols SA, has begun with scores of hopefuls vying to be crowned champions of this last season. Hosted by seasoned host Proverb, contestants will be looking to woo returning judges Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete, and JR, as viewers catch a glimpse of a looming wave.

After 18 seasons of discovering new and unique talent, the show premiered on Saturday, July 8, on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu. Despite saying goodbye to the show, most viewers acknowledge the raw talent that was unearthed in past exciting seasons. Khaya Mthethwa became the first black artist to take the coveted title of the show in its 8th season. The Sama-award-winning star has released four albums, namely For You (2012), The Uprising (2014), The Dawn (2016), and All About Jesus (2018).

Amanda Black, who only made it to the Top 7 on season 11, has been flourishing in her music career, releasing a string of successful albums. Hailing from Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Shekhinah remains one of the biggest success stories in the Idols SA universe. She bowed out of the show in the Top 6 in the show’s 8th season. Having cruised with her mesmerising talents in the weeks prior, Shekhinah’s exit stunned many viewers. Loyiso Gijana, who is in the process of carving out an international career, is also among the stars who have left a mark on Idols SA.

Elvis Blue, the winner of Idols SA season 6, is considered one of the best-selling artists in South Africa and boasts three albums: the self-titled Elvis Blue, which was released in 2010, Journey (2012), and Afrikaans in 2013. After their attempt on Idols SA, the Qwabe Twins have pumped up an impressive catalogue of popular bops in a short space of time. In November 2022, they released their EP, Words of Hope. This glittering list includes the talented Kyle Deutsch, Karabo Mogane, and Heinz Winckler. Last year, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed details about the ratings of the show, which he said plummeted in July.