IDT spearheads installation of oxygen plants in 55 SA health facilities

The Independent Development Trust (IDT), a Schedule Two public entity, has been appointed by the National Department of Health (NDoH) to manage the installation and maintenance of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in 55 health facilities nationwide. This initiative, funded by the Global Fund, aims to provide sustainable and adequate oxygen supply to various health facilities, promoting quality healthcare services.

“The IDT is proud to play a critical role in supporting the government’s developmental agenda,” wrote the IDT in a statement. With a project duration of 44 months, the IDT will oversee the construction and maintenance of 60 PSA oxygen plants, ensuring effective operation and supporting infrastructure. The project’s initial scope included 15 hospitals for R216 million. However, additional funding from the Global Fund expanded the scope to 55 hospitals, with a total budget of R836 061 847.

“The IDT’s expertise in managing and delivering integrated social infrastructure programmes makes us an ideal partner for this project,” added the statement. This initiative aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s vision to “turn South Africa into a construction site,” emphasising the IDT’s vital role in infrastructure delivery. Since its establishment in 1990, the IDT has implemented numerous projects, including hospital and health centre constructions, bringing essential services closer to communities.