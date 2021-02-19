IEB Matric Results: Joburg triplets with 16 distinctions ready to spread their wings in Cape Town

Johannesburg - Matric triplets from a private school in Linksfield have big plans to take on Cape Town following high school to learn independence and grow. Shaul, Yonatan and Avraham Asayag from King David High School Linksfield told The Star that they had entered their matric year with high expectations, especially in sports. “I was not expecting a pandemic, like everyone else. It was really different from our Grade 11. I’m really involved in sports and rugby is how I relieve stress,” Shaul said. He said that without rugby, his year was more focused on academics, which put pressure on him. His brother Yonatan, who was also on the first rugby team with them, added that it was disappointing to not be able to play sports and see his friends face-to-face. The brothers said they focused their energy on other activities such as exercising, playing video games virtually with their friends and bonding as brothers.

Avraham said that learning online was difficult for the brothers and it was harder for them to concentrate. However, they were victorious in the end because they obtained a total of 16 distinctions between them.

Shaul and Yonatan each achieved seven distinctions while Avraham had two distinctions.

Shaul’s distinctions were in English, Afrikaans, Hebrew, Maths, Accounting, Geography and Life Orientation; Yonatan has distinctions in English, Afrikaans, Hebrew, Maths, Accounting, Physical Sciences and Life Orientation; and Avraham has distinctions in Hebrew and Maths Literacy.

The Asayag triplets said they were planning to move to Cape Town and study at different universities while living together.

“My brothers and I are really close so we always speak and we’re always together. We’ve never lived apart so we’re best friends,” Yonatan said.

Avraham said he was hoping to study a BCom Law degree at Varsity College; Shaul was hoping to either study accounting or computer science at UCT; and Yonatan planned to join his brother at UCT and study mechanical engineering.

“In Joburg I’m not that independent, and I want to live by myself with my brothers to become more independent, and I feel that I’ll become more mature without my parents,” Shaul said.

He added that the brothers wanted to get out of Johannesburg and start a new chapter together in Cape Town.

