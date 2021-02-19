IEB Matric Results: Pupil with 5 distinctions wants to broaden horizons by studying abroad

Johannesburg - Following a challenging matric year filled with ups and downs and uncertainties, Merveille Nkamba has set her sights on an international scholarship. The 18-year-old Roedean High School matriculant bagged five distinctions in Dramatic Arts, English Home Language, French, History and Life Orientation. Nkamba beams with confidence when she narrates how hard she worked for good grades, which will grant her access to law school. She emphasised the importance of obtaining a scholarship to pursue her studies. “Well, at the moment I might not be able to even go into university if I don’t obtain a scholarship,” she revealed. “But I have applied at the University of Cape Town, University of Witwatersrand and University of Pretoria. These are good institutions as well, but my first priority will be studying internationally.”

Despite that, Nkamba does not sell herself short as she stated that she is ready to explore the world and follow her dreams.

“There are good institutions in the country but I just want to explore opportunities, move abroad and widen my horizons,” she said.

Nkamba describes herself as an inquisitive and analytical individual which led to her decision to choose law as her first career choice.

“I feel like law will allow me to enhance my strengths. I really like writing and reading. Analysing things and their meanings, so, yes, I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Westdene learner told The Star that this is the moment she’s been waiting for throughout high school.

“I am a bit nervous but at the same time I’m glad that the wait will be over soon and I will get to know my fate.”

Nkamba conceded that her last days in matric were filled with difficulties as learning transitioned to online learning.

“It was very difficult, one had to be disciplined in order to get through. Also, some of the subjects were challenging without face to face interaction with the teachers.

“I have applied myself and really did my best throughout the exams. Yes, it wasn’t easy but with the support of my teachers and family I feel that I have done enough.”

Nkamba applauded her mother for being her pillar of support during her schooling.

