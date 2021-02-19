IEB Matric Results: Singing kept me sane, says matriculant who passed with 9 distinctions

Johannesburg - A former deputy head boy of a private school in Linksfield says the Covid-19 pandemic tested his leadership skills to the limit. Joshua Pimstein from King David High School said that despite the disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic, his matric year was successful. “However, it was a difficult year and I have to take my hat off to my high school… The ability of the school to pivot through the constant changes was incredible and it allowed every matriculant to be calm and collected,” he said. Pimstein admitted that the year was disappointing in terms of his extracurricular activities, as he had been elected the school’s first team rugby captain in February last year. Not having a rugby season was tough since the school’s first game was also cancelled as a result of Covid-19.

“We also didn’t have a matric dance and there weren’t any 18th birthday parties so it became a lot more focused on school, and less on the other activities that the school normally offers,” he said.

Pimstein said his matric year tested his leadership role as deputy head boy to its limit.

Together with the head girl and head boy, and the deputy head girl, they had to find innovative ways to deal with activities such as the matric dance and matric farewell.

“The year was tough but I feel proud that I was part of the process of trying to give the year and the school that has given so much to me, a send-off for the matric group of 2020,” he said.

Singing is Pimstein’s passion, and his music lessons served as an outlet for stress and keeping him sane during the pandemic.

“It definitely played a big role because it was something I looked forward to during my day, and my weekly lessons were a time that I’d use to re-energise and re-set,” he said.

Pimstein is the second-highest matric 2020 achiever in his school with a whopping nine distinctions in English, Afrikaans, Hebrew, Mathematics, Accounting, Music, Physical Sciences, Life Orientation and Advanced Programme Mathematics.

He plans to study either actuarial or business science at Wits University or UCT.

Pimstein said that these universities were his top two choices because they were among the best on the continent.

