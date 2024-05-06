IEC readies for 78 000 international voters

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) says it is finalising preparations for the more than 78 092 South African citizens who’ve applied to cast their special vote abroad. The commission said it has been working with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) to ensure South Africans living abroad can cast their votes as well.

The commission said it has already started shipping voting materials to various destinations, including voting booths, ballot boxes and papers, stationery packs and all the relevant lists. It has indicated that more than 111 missions will participate in the elections in various foreign missions, with South African citizens in Algiers, Amman, Cairo, Kuwait City, Jeddah, Ramallah, Riyadh and Tehran set to vote on May 17, while the rest of the 102 missions will be able to cast their marks on May 18. It said voting stations will be open from 7am to 7pm, allowing 78 092 voters to exercise their right to vote.

“In respect of the mission in the United Kingdom, the commission has determined two days of special voting. These are Saturday and Sunday, May 18 and 19, 2024, from 7am to 9pm,” the commission said. The IEC said it has made special provisions by extending its operating hours to ensure proper arrangements for the voters registered to cast their votes at all the missions. “Similarly, extended voting hours have been prescribed for the missions in Washington DC and New York. The voting hours are 7am to 9pm.”